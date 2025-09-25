Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed early Thursday morning on the "Wing of Zion" plane for a visit to the United States.

Before takeoff, Netanyahu said, "At the UN General Assembly, I will speak our truth. I will condemn those leaders who, instead of denouncing the murderers, rapists, and child burners, want to give them a state in the heart of the Land of Israel. That will not happen."

The Prime Minister further noted, "In Washington, I will meet for the fourth time - more than any other leader - with President Trump, and I will discuss with him the great opportunities that our victories have brought, as well as our need to complete the war's objectives - to bring back all our hostages, defeat Hamas, and expand the circle of peace that has become possible following the historic victory in Operation Rising Lions and other victories we have achieved."

During the visit, Netanyahu will address the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, and will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

The US President wants the war to end and supports a comprehensive deal to secure the release of all the hostages, and in his speech during the holiday at the UN, Trump reiterated his opposition to phased releases of hostages.

Netanyahu will speak at the UN assembly on Friday at 9:00 a.m. New York time (4:00 p.m. Israel time). In his speech, he is expected respond to the countries that recognized a Palestinian state and denounce their decision. Netanyahu will also explain Israel's opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state.