Pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators clashed with police across Italy on Monday, as a nationwide strike - called by trade unions - turned violent in several cities, according to the Reuters news agency.

The protests, aimed at condemning Israel’s military actions in Gaza, saw tens of thousands rally in Rome and dockworkers block key ports.

In Milan, rioters attacked police at the central station, smashing windows and throwing chairs. Police responded with tear gas. Italy’s ANSA news agency reported over 10 arrests and injuries to around 60 officers.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence, calling it “destruction that have nothing to do with solidarity,” and warned of consequences for Italian citizens. Her government remains a staunch supporter of Israel and has rejected calls to recognize a Palestinian state.

In Venice, police used water cannons to disperse port blockades. Similar actions occurred in Genoa, Livorno, and Trieste, where dockworkers aimed to halt arms shipments to Israel.

Rome saw tens of thousands rally near the main train station, blocking a major ring road. In Naples, protesters stormed the railway station, briefly occupying tracks and disrupting services. Bologna’s motorway was also blocked before police intervened.

