During a face-to-face battle at around 10:00 on Monday morning in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, a company commander from the Givati Brigade was severely wounded.

During the battle, IDF troops eliminated three terrorists, and no additional Israeli troops were wounded.

The battle commenced after a terrorist squad carried out a complex assault that included antitank fire at a tank and sniper and RPG fire at the troops. No one was wounded in the assault.

Following the initial assault, a force from the Shaked Battalion, led by the company commander, went to search the neighborhood on foot. During the search, the force identified terrorists just meters away, at which point, a close-quarters gun battle broke out. The company commander, who was leading the force, was severely wounded by terrorist gunfire.

The three terrorists were eliminated during the shootout. Upon a post-battle inspection, each terrorist was found to be carrying an additional RPG, which they intended to launch at the troops. IDF troops seized the arms.