Residents of the Ramot neighborhood in Jerusalem have appealed to Defense Minister Israel Katz and the Jerusalem District Commander to immediately improve security in the neighborhood and curb the wave of thefts that has become routine.

The residents also published a petition outlining a series of clear demands: closing the open crossings to the Wadi, deploying guards, and increasing security activity in and around the neighborhood.

These demands come against the backdrop of a series of deadly attacks that have struck the area. The petition cites three major terrorist incidents: on September 8, 2025, a shooting attack at a bus stop at the Ramot Junction in which six people were murdered and more than twenty injured; on February 10, 2023, a car bombing at a Ramot bus stop that killed three people, including a six-year-old child; and on November 23, 2022, a bomb explosion at a bus stop in the neighborhood that left five people lightly injured.

In their petition, the residents detailed a range of proposed measures: assigning drivers and controllers with security backgrounds to bus lines, expanding professional inspections and oversight, installing security cameras and emergency buttons on vehicles, and increasing patrols and police presence at bus stations and entrances to the neighborhood.

Last Thursday, residents held a protest at the Beit Iksa junction and near the Golda Meir Highway.

"We want to take our children to school, go to work, and live our daily lives. The time has come for a quick and practical solution," said the protest organizers.