The Israel Bar Association's court permanently disbarred attorney Muhammad Alian after he was convicted of supporting Hamas's murderous massacre on October 7th, 2023.

Alias ​​is the father of the terrorist Baha' Alian, who murdered three Jews in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in Jerusalem.

On the morning of October 7th, Alian posted messages on his Facebook page encouraging the massacre. For example, he posted, "This is a ray of hope that destroys the victims of the immense darkness and there is no harm in being very optimistic." The post received hundreds of likes and comments, including: "With God's help, the right to victory comes," "God gives time and does not forget," "A morning of hope," and more. Alian liked all the sympathetic comments.

On the same day, he published two more posts, which were translated as: "The First Lesson: We can if we want" and "The Second Lesson: This tiger is a paper tiger," which also received many sympathetic responses and likes. Alian has more than 30,000 followers on his social media accounts.

As a result, he was indicted for supporting terrorism and a terrorist organization. He was convicted and sent to prison for a year.

At the same time, the human rights organization Btsalmo filed a complaint with the Bar Ethics Office demanding his dismissal. A few months ago, a hearing was held in which Alian chose not to participate. As a result, he was suspended and this morning, as stated, he was permanently disbarred by the Ethics Committee of the Israel Bar Association.

The decision stated, among other things, that "the lack of remorse in this case, along with the exceptional circumstances of supporting the enemy during wartime and the enormous risk involved in his public statement, as well as his public status and the large number of followers, should prioritize public interest over personal circumstances and permanently expel him."

Btsalmo's Chief Executive Officer Shai Glick, who filed the complaint, said: "I congratulate the Bar Association for understanding that there is no place for supporters of terrorism in the Bar. I call on the Bar Association to continue to expel any attorney who incites or supported the massacre on October 7th. There is no place for instigators in any sector, certainly not in the Bar Association. I will continue to monitor and act against instigators even if they mistakenly wear a black cloak and think they are above the law."