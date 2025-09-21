Tehillim 92,8: Though the wicked spring up like grass and all evildoers flourish, they will be destroyed forever.

There is a popular slogan in Israel ביחד ננצח (b’yachad ney-nitzayach) that translates as:

TOGETHER WE SHALL BE VICTORIOUS.

Implying that the unity of our people here and in galut is our strength with which we shall defeat our enemies.

If only it were true that the Jewish nation is so united. Among other nation-fracturing actions, there are many young Israelis who are escaping military service through a variety of excuses - so much so that the word "united" is somewhat ludicrous, if not downright sad.

I prefer to understand the slogan as follows:

The Zohar, part 3, parshat Acharei Mot (in the book of Vayikra), page 73, states:

THE HOLY ONE BLESSED IS HE, THE TORAH AND AM YISRAEL ARE BOUND TOGETHER.

The obvious difficulty in this determination is the concept that something connects to the omnipotent Creator. Hence, my understanding is that, although the three are very different entities, they share a similar basic nature - they and only they are infinite beyond time and space. Hashem is innately infinite, and He granted the wisdom and sanctity of the Torah to be infinite, and so too for the authentic Jewish soul.

From here we can foresee how things might unfold in the foreseeable future. The anti-Semite can cause pain to the Jewish nation but cannot eradicate us. Therefore, even if the entire world bands together under the flag of the UN, or under any other nefarious affiliation, to isolate the Jewish state and even militarily come against us, we will be victorious under the protective wing of Hashem.

Victorious we shall be! However, the essential condition that determines the degree of our victory is the spiritual level of the Jewish nation.

As we approach the “Days of Awe,” when all humanity - those who are alive and those in a higher dimension - and every existing entity are judged by the Creator, I raise my hands to bless my brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael and those yet in the galut - including those gentiles who accept what is stated in the Bible that the Jewish nation was chosen by the Creator - with the Kohanic blessing:

יְבָרֶכְךָ השם וְיִשְמְרֶךָ

יָאֵר השם פָנָיו אֵלֶיךָ וִיחֻנֶךָּ

יִשָא השם פָנָיו אֵלֶיךָ וְיָשֵם לְךָ שָלוֹם

"The Lord bless you and keep you;

The Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you;

The Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace".

This "peace" refers to the genuine peace that will emerge from Yerushalayim and spread out to the four corners of Hashem’s world.

כתיבה וחתימה טובה לכל עם ישראל

May the Jewish People be inscribed and sealed for a good life.