Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in his office with Sergeant S., a fighter from the haredi Hasmonean Brigade, and his fiancée.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister praised S. for his decisive and swift action during the murderous attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, during which he eliminated the two terrorists who carried out the attack.

Netanyahu turned said, "You did a great thing and saved many people. I want to thank you on behalf of the government of Israel, the State of Israel and the people of Israel. Congratulations to you, you prevented a much greater disaster."

The victims were Levi Yitzhak Pash (57), Yaakov Pinto (25), Yisrael Matsner (28), Yosef David (43), Dr. Mordechai Steintzag (79), and Sarah Mendelson (60) years old.