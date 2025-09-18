The paper The Marker published its list of the 100 most influential figures of the past year. The list includes prominent figures from Israel's political, economic and public sectors.

At the top of the list was Wizz CEO Asaf Rappaport. In third place appeared Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, and immediately after him in fourth place Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Journalists Amit Segal and Yinon Magal were placed 13th, under the headline, "They forgot how to be journalists." In 19th place appeared governors Israel Ganz and Yossi Dagan, under the headline, "The strongest lobby in the Knesset."

20th place was given to Shai Aharonovitz, Director of the Tax Authority appointed by the Finance Minister, and to Amir Dahan, Director of Property Tax at the Tax Authority.

Also on the list: former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at 29th place and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at 31st. In 43rd place are rabbis from Religious Zionism: Rabbi Chaim Gantz, Rabbi David Dudkavitz, Rabbi Shimon Cohen, and Rabbi Chaim Yerucham Smotrich, "the Council of Sages of Religious Zionism."

Hanmal Dorfman and Bentzi Gupstein were at 52nd place. Minister Orit Strook, Minister Amichai Eliyahu, and MK Tzvi Sukkot, all of the Religious Zionist Party, are at 73rd place, under the headline, "Hardline ideologues shaping a strategy for Israel."

77th place included Yehuda Eliyahu, head of the Settlement Administration at the Ministry of Defense, Sheria Damsky, chief of staff to the Finance Minister, and Yisrael Malachi, Deputy Director-General of the Finance Ministry.