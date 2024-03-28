Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is working to disconnect the Israeli banks from the Palestinians.

According to The Marker, the first step in the process is disconnecting the Israeli banks from the Palestinians, despite the opposition of the security system. Starting Monday, Palestinian banks will begin to be disconnected from Israeli ones, and with them, the rest of the world's finances."

Smotrich responded to the article and criticized it: "Haaretz and The Marker have learned nothing even after 7.10, but the truth is that it does not surprise me. Allowing money to be transferred to the enemy does not buy quiet, it only feeds the monster and invites the next massacre".

Member of Knesset Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) added: "Even by their standards, this is already exaggerated. It turns out that for Haaretz and The Marker, not transferring money to terrorists is to endanger Israel. What Minister Smotrich did was to stop giving immunity from lawsuits to the banks through which the Authority transfers money, among other things, to terrorists. The moment the Authority stops transferring money to Jew-murderers, no bank of theirs will be harmed".