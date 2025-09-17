The Religious Zionist party on Wednesday discussed party chairman Minister Bezalel Smotrich's proposal to cancel the party primary system in which all party members choose its list.

The proposal states that from now on, the list of candidates would be chosen by a limited forum of 150 party operatives.

During the meeting at a New Year's toast attended by the party's central committee and its municipal representatives, participants approved the temporary provision to cancel the primaries due to the war.

In addition, the participants approved the appointment of Smotrich as party chairman, and he will be allowed to choose one candidate out of every five on the list, at numbers two, six, and so on.

During the previous election cycle, the party members chose their list of candidates through digital primaries, participated in by approximately 20 thousand members.

A party source told Arutz Sheva that the party needs a renewal in its ranks to try to secure a more significant position ahead of the next elections, whose date has not yet been set. The source mentioned Brig. Gen. (res.) Ofer Winter as someone who could lead the party to substantial achievements, but at this stage, no talks are taking place between the sides.