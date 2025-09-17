IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited the Palmachim Air Force Base on Wednesday together with the Israeli Air Force Commander, MG Tomer Bar, the Palmachim Base Commander, BG Y., and additional commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff flew with the 124th Squadron and met with the air crews, technicians, air defense soldiers, and soldiers of the 7th Wing.

In addition, the Chief of the General Staff visited the UAV operators’ control station and, together with them, carried out a mission aimed at providing support to the troops on the ground currently operating in Gaza City.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed his appreciation to all Israeli Air Force personnel: the air crews, operators, soldiers, technicians, and administrative staff, who have been operating in an unprecedented manner since the beginning of the war, in both defense and offense, in arenas near and far.

"The defensive and offensive support you have delivered since the start of the war - including firepower to support the ground troops - save lives. As troops enter Gaza City, you serve as an additional pair of eyes for the soldiers on the ground - that is the key to their success," he stated.