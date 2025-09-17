תיעוד מהזירה מד"א

The prosecution unit of the Judea and Samaria District filed an indictment against an Arab employee of the Civil Administration for assaulting a right-wing activist in Gush Etzion by striking him on the head with an iron rod approximately two weeks ago.

Attorney Chaim Bleicher from Honenu, representing the activist, called on the police and the prosecution unit “to ensure full accountability” for those involved.

In his letter to the police, Bleicher described the circumstances and consequences of the incident: “An Israeli outpost near the settlement of Metzad was evacuated. After the evacuation, my client, along with other civilians, was attacked by several Arab workers who were clearing the site. The assault was carried out using sharp tools such as shovels, crowbars, pickaxes, and bars. My client was struck forcefully on the head with a metal crowbar or rod. As a result of the attack, he sustained deep cuts and fell to the ground.”

He criticized the release of the suspects and argued that it prevented the imposition of restrictive measures during the investigation: “We understand that the suspects, including the defendant, were released by the Gush Etzion police before an indictment was filed against them. This release prevented the imposition of restrictive conditions or detention, despite their high level of danger. My client wants to ensure full accountability and strict punishment against the defendant and the other suspects involved.” Bleicher also demanded that investigative procedures be tightened so that “any suspect in serious violent offenses will not be released before an indictment is filed, and detention can continue as necessary.”

Following the searches and arrests that occurred after the incident, five workers were detained, but all were released without restrictions. Only one of the involved parties has been indicted. According to reports, the right-wing activist who was struck required medical treatment for deep cuts.