More than 90% of residents who fled the Gaza Envelope following the brutal October 7 terror attack have now returned to their communities. This encouraging update comes from a detailed report released Wednesday by the Tekuma Authority, the government agency overseeing civilian rehabilitation in the region.

According to the latest figures, over 90% of the roughly 62,000 registered residents—based on Central Bureau of Statistics data—have come back to the area. In addition, more than 2,500 new residents have joined the region since the attack.

Several of the hardest-hit communities have reported strong return rates:

Kerem Shalom: 88% return rate; 6 new families joined

Sufa: 90% returned; 6 new families

Nir Yitzhak: 82% returned; 8 new families

Nirim: 90% returned; 1 new family

Ein Hashlosha: 90% returned; 5 new families

Re’im: 95% returned; 10 new families

Netiv HaAsara: 83% returned; 12 new families

Nahal Oz: Only 33% returned, though 4 new families have arrived

Rehabilitation efforts have progressed steadily. Infrastructure rebuilding was completed in Kerem Shalom and Re’im by the end of March, in Nirim by April, and in Ein Hashlosha by the end of May. In Sufa, Nir Yitzhak, and Netiv HaAsara, security restrictions were lifted in June 2025, allowing for greater resettlement.

Work continues in other communities:

Nahal Oz: Essential rehabilitation finished in August

Kissufim: Completion expected by November 2025

Hulit: By March 2026

Kfar Aza: By July 2026

Be’eri: By August 2026

Nir Oz: A special rehabilitation plan has been approved, including a new rural site within the kibbutz

To support the return of residents, hundreds of temporary housing units and public facilities have been built. In Kfar Aza, 159 temporary homes and seven public buildings were erected at Kibbutz Ruhama, including renovated structures. Be’eri saw 287 temporary units established at Kibbutz Hatzorim, along with 13 public facilities such as kindergartens, clinics, and dining halls.

Similar temporary housing and community infrastructure projects are underway in Hulit,Kissufim, and Nir Oz.

The Takuma Authority reports that so far,115 million shekels have been invested in personal, family, and community rehabilitation programs. An additional 61 million shekels has been allocated for trauma and bereavement support, funding services like crisis counseling, parenting programs, youth therapy, domestic violence prevention, sexual assault treatment, and specialized interventions.

Zeev Elkin, Minister for Southern Rehabilitation, acknowledged the progress but emphasized the work still ahead. “We have much to do to fully restore and grow the region — particularly in the five communities where residents have not yet returned,” he said. “Our mission is not only to rebuild but to expand, aiming to double the population of the Gaza Envelope to 120,000. Those who tried to drive us out with horrific cruelty will see a stronger, more vibrant region emerge in response.”