תיעוד: כוחות צה"ל נכנסים לעיר עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF estimates that Operation “Gideon’s Chariots B” in Gaza will last several months. According to operational assessments, the conquest of Gaza City will take between two and three months, while clearing the infrastructure may take much longer.

On Tuesday night, an IDF spokesperson said that the fighting is expected to be prolonged, stressing, “However long it takes — we will operate in Gaza until the war's objectives are achieved.”

Wednesday morning marked the second day of the operation. Kan News reported that Hamas’ central military headquarters is located in the center of Gaza City, and it is believed that its commander, Az al-Din Haddad, is in the tunnels there.

The IDF estimates that the number of terrorists in the city previously stood at around 2,500 but has grown in recent weeks.

In the coming days, Division 36 will join the operation, and forces will continue to operate deeper in the field, together with the ground troops.

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee, announced this morning (Wednesday) to Gaza City residents that the army has decided to open another exit route from the city southwards, via Salah al-Din Street. The route will be open from Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. until Friday at the same time.