The Civil Administration announced that, under the direction of politicians and in accordance with the law applicable in the area, it will advance planning procedures to roof the courtyard of the Cave of the Patriarchs.

According to the statement, this is a humanitarian need intended to serve all populations who pray at the site, and is the first change to the site since 1994.

Officials from the Civil Administration updated official bodies in Hebron and the Palestinian Authority on the matter. The statement emphasized that the move does not change the status quo and does not affect prayer arrangements in the compound.

The Civil Administration noted that the authorities will be transferred to it and that the measure is being advanced according to the law, after the Hebron municipality refused to cooperate in establishing the roof.

The head of the Kiryat Arba-Hebron council, Yisrael Bermason, welcomed, "This is a day of celebration! After years of public struggle, we are privileged to see change happen — on the ground, roofing the cave courtyard is not only a necessary and proper solution for worshippers, but a national declaration. The Cave of the Patriarchs is the home of the people of Israel. We will continue to strengthen our presence, sovereignty, and our unbreakable connection to the city of the Patriarchs."