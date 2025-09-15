A new study by the Yad L'Banim organization reveals a troubling situation regarding the ability of bereaved families from the Swords of Irn war to resume normal life, and particularly to return to the workforce.

According to the data, 34% of bereaved family members have not returned to their workplace since the deaths of their loved ones: 21% have not returned at all, and 13% attempted to return but later had to leave.

The study, conducted by Dr. Galit Madar and Dr. Noa Ben-Yosef, was based on a survey of 205 immediate family members. It is a novel, exploratory study examining the link between severe loss and employment functioning and return to work.

The main findings show gaps between sectors, employment statuses and wage levels. For example, public-sector employees returned to work at a rate of 74.7%, compared with only 59% in the private sector. There is also a significant gap between salaried employees and the self-employed: 68.8% of salaried workers returned to work, compared with 39.1% of the self-employed. Among those earning below-average wages, only 46.7% managed to return to work, compared with 83.1% of higher earners.

Bereaved brothers and sisters stand out as one of the groups most severely affected. The study indicates that many of them cannot reintegrate into employment, in part because of the lack of formal recognition of their status and the absence of tailored financial responses.

Eli Taher, chair of Yad L'Banim, commented on the findings and said, "As someone who accompanies day-to-day the parents, brothers and sisters, I know how difficult it is to carry the heavy burden of bereavement alongside the need to return to routine and the workforce. The fact that 34% of family members cannot return to work is inconceivable. This is a wake-up call before it is too late."

The organization's CEO, Moshik Aviv, added, "The shocking findings of the study require the government ministries, the Knesset and the National Insurance Institute to act together and build a fundamental and comprehensive response. In particular, the population of bereaved brothers and sisters must be addressed. They are an overlooked group that does not receive recognition. Yad L'Banim's exploratory study is intended to pave the way for national responsibility and deep recognition of the moral debt we all owe to the families."