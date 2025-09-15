A French corruption inquiry has been launched into Najib Mikati, the former Lebanese Prime Minister and billionaire telecoms mogul, AFP reported on Sunday.

The investigation, initiated by the Collective of Victims of Fraudulent and Criminal Practices in Lebanon and anti-corruption group Sherpa, accuses Mikati and his brother, Taha, of fraudulently amassing their immense wealth.

The Mikati family, in an indirect confirmation of the probe, released a statement defending their assets. "The origin of the Mikati family patrimony is clear, legal and transparent," the statement read, adding, "We have full trust in the independence and rigour of French justice and are ready to provide any complementary information requested."

This inquiry follows similar French legal actions against other prominent Lebanese figures, including former Bank of Lebanon head Riad Salameh, who is now wanted on fraud and corruption charges, and his brother Raja, who has been formally charged.

Mikati served as Lebanon’s Prime Minister three times, most recently from September 2021 until January of this year.