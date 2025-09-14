Former Knesset Member Yehudah Glick spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about his response to the shocking assassination of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Speaking from Jerusalem, Glick—himself a survivor of a 2014 assassination attempt—reflected deeply on the significance of Kirk's death, describing it as not just a personal loss but a symbolic attack on values he holds dear: faith, free speech, and biblical truth.

"It was a personal shock from the very first moment," Glick said. "He was, in his personality, the concept of dialogue, the concept of freedom of speech, the concept of respecting other people's opinions. He was shot dead just for the fact that he had a different opinion."

Glick drew a powerful parallel between his own experience and Kirk's, noting that while he survived four bullets at point-blank range, Kirk was killed by a single shot from 200 yards away. This comparison led him to a somber realization: that those most often targeted by extremists are people who possess both conviction and the courage to speak their truth.

“Who are the people that are targeted for assassination? It's people who believe in freedom of speech, but at the same time, people who have a truth, who have a set of values, who have a set of faiths that they believe in, and they feel free to speak up about it."

“These are the people who are unfortunately victims of cowards who take a gun into their hands because they don't have any other way of competing or challenging the truth. The only way they can do it is from weakness."

He described Kirk as a symbol of what he called a “miraculous phenomenon”—the growing alliance between Christian supporters of Israel and the Jewish state.

"Charlie Kirk is a reminder of how many friends Israel has in the world, and specifically in the Christian world," Glick said. “He was a man who lived out the values of the Bible - values of family, values of the importance of love between husband and wife, values of the importance of a family and raising children."

In honor of Kirk’s memory, Glick has announced a special prayer rally to be held on the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism and a place Kirk himself reportedly expressed deep reverence for.

“Charlie spoke many times about the right of every man who believes in God to pray on this site. This is the place that God chose to rest his presence. This is the place where Isaiah said should be a house of prayer for all nations."

The prayer rally is scheduled just days before Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, a time traditionally associated with creation, renewal, and divine judgment. Glick emphasized that Jews and Christians will join together in the prayer event to call out in unison to the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

Glick also highlighted his ongoing humanitarian work through Amitim, an Israeli organization that supports young widows and orphans—a cause he feels is particularly relevant in the wake of Kirk’s death.

"We most want to comfort Erika and his two daughters," Glick said. "Charlie and Erika dreamed of raising a large family together based on the values of God. That dream was shattered in one moment."

Glick concluded the interview with a heartfelt plea to people around the world to embrace widows and orphans in their communities, especially those left behind after such tragic losses.

"We pray that the division we see in Israel, in the U.S., and around the world will be overcome, and that more people should speak up for the truth, for the sake of God, the father of widows and orphans."