Exclusive footage published in an expose by Ayala Hasson reveals a case that raises sharp questions about the IDF's conduct during the October 7th massacre.

According to the report, a missile-armed combat helicopter scrambled to the Supernova festival site and identified a convoy of Hamas pickup trucks near Be'eri, but did not open fire.

The incident occurred about four hours after the start of the masaacre, as media worldwide were already showing footage of Hamas pickups in Israeli territory. The helicopter recorded the events and transmitted the information in real time to the Air Force command center, but was not ordered to fire.

The footage raises serious questions about the decisions made by the commanders at the time. "The helicopter saw the terrorists near the festival, but did not fire," the investigation said.