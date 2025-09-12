Parshat Ki Tavo begins with the commandment of Bikkurim-to bring the first fruits as an offering at the Beit Hamikdash. The Possuk states [Devarim 26’ 1’-2’]:

“...When you enter the land that Hashem your G-d is giving you as a heritage, and you possess it and settle in it, you shall take some of every first fruit of the soil, which you harvest from the land that Hashem your G-d is giving you, put it in a basket and go to the place where Hashem your G-d will choose to establish the divine presence…”

The Malbim quotes the Midrashic text “Sifrei” that explains the Pesukim can actually be read as implying that the reason why the Jews will merit the Land of Israel is precisely because of their commitment to the Mitzvah of Bikkurim. A person who works devotedly and tediously all planting season, and finally, when the first crops appear, is willing to dedicate those first fruits to Hashem at the Beit HaMikdash, is showing that all of their effort and toil was grounded in appreciation for the gifts that Hashem has bestowed. It is that recognition that serves as the underlying reason for Am Yisrael’s receiving the land of Israel.

The Chid”a, in his Sefer Nachal Kedumim, explains that this concept is also alluded to by the Torah’s use of the word “VeLakachta”, which translates as “...and you shall take [some of every first fruit…”. Why does the Torah use the word for “taking” in reference to the first fruit that is given to the Kohanim as an offering to Hashem? The Torah should have said, “...and you shall give [some of every first fruit]...”! Chid”a explains, however, that a gift that is accepted by Hashem Himself is, in reality, a source of pride and joy for the giver; thus Hashem’s accepting of the offering serves as the greatest pleasure for the benefactor, and therefore they are considered a “taker” in this scenario.

May we merit to always appreciate the GIFT that is the Land of Israel, and in that Zechut, may we soon be able to bring the Bikkurim offerings to the Rebuilt Beit HaMikdash!

Dedicated in memory of all those who have perished and sacrificed for Am Yisrael.