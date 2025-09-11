The judges presiding over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial ruled on Wednesday evening that, starting in November, the trial will be held four times a week. Additionally, Netanyahu will be required to testify at three hearings per week.

This decision rejected a request from Netanyahu’s legal team to reverse a previous ruling that expanded the number of hearings.

“The defense teams are experienced and capable of adjusting to meet their responsibilities properly. The same applies to Mr. Netanyahu, and we do not, in any way, diminish the challenges he faces, both generally and in these times in particular,” the judges wrote.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin sharply criticized the decision. “It is disgraceful that, while leading one of Israel’s most challenging wars during critical days for national security, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is forced to dedicate half his week to managing this absurd legal process.”

“The Prime Minister must focus on running the country, not spend entire days addressing trivial matters from years ago. Therefore, I support the swift advancement of MK Ariel Kallner’s important bill, which aims to ensure that the Prime Minister can dedicate the necessary time to managing state affairs during wartime,” Levin said.