סיכום תקיפות צה"ל בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

As part of the next stage of Operation “Gideon's Chariots II”, the IDF, led by the Southern Command and in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, began a strike operation on terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza City area.

The Israeli Air Force has so far completed three waves of strikes based on precise intelligence, during which more than 360 terrorist targets were struck using dozens of aircraft.

This past Friday, the IDF began striking high-rise structures that had been converted into terrorist infrastructure, including cameras, observation command centers, sniper and anti-tank firing positions, and command-and-control compounds. So far, several high-rise structures that posed a direct threat to IDF troops have been targeted in precision strikes.

The First wave focused on the Daraj Tuffah area, where the IDF struck a series of terrorist infrastructure sites - the main ones being: a central observation and sniper positions used by the Daraj Tuffah Battalion, intended to be used against IDF troops as part of Hamas' defensive plan, and an internal investigation facility of the Hamas terrorist organization. Additionally, operational shafts built beneath structures and weapons storage facilities were targeted as well.

The second and third waves focused on the Daraj Tuffah and Al-Furqan Areas. During the waves, the IDF struck a series of terrorist infrastructure sites, including a Hamas underground gathering point from which terrorists had prepared in recent days for terror activity against our troops, a lathe used for the production of RPG missiles and mortars, and a site used for the production and storage of weapons.

The IDF stressed that before the strikes, extensive measures were taken to minimize the risk of harming civilians as much as possible.

The IDF says that in the coming days, it will increase the pace of targeted strikes, based on precise intelligence, with the aim of dismantling Hamas' terrorist infrastructure, disrupting its operational readiness, and reducing the threat to IDF troops as part of the preparations for the next stages of the operation.