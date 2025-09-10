A delegation of hostage families met with French President Emmanuel Macron today (Wednesday) in a meeting that lasted approximately two hours. The families came with a clear message: in any future planning or discussions about "the day after," securing the release of their loved ones must be the highest priority.

During the meeting, the families described the dire conditions of the hostages in captivity, the harrowing testimonies from survivors who were released, and the horrifying videos released in recent weeks, alongside the ongoing anguish the families endure during more than 700 days.

The hostage families present at the meeting stated: "We urge decision-makers in Israel and around the world—no new chapter in the Middle East is possible without the return of all 48 hostages: the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for proper burial. This is the highest moral obligation.”

President Macron assured the families that since October 7th, the hostages have been a constant priority and remain at the forefront of his mind. He promised that he continues to recognize the paramount importance of their release in any discussions about ending the war.

President Macron thanked the Hostage Families Forum delegation for coming to Paris just days before an important visit to the UN General Assembly. The families emphasized the human cost represented by the 48 hostages who remain in captivity. President Macron pledged to carry the families' message with him to New York and expressed hope that the war will end soon and all hostages will return home. He also thanked the Hostages Families Forum for their advocacy efforts.

As the families left the Élysée Palace, many supporters from the Jewish community were waiting to show their support.

Macron has vowed to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly later this month even while Hamas continues to hold the 48 hostages captive.