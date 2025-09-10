Instead of exterminating the butchers of its innocents as the IDF has plans to do, a new proposed Trump “deal” leaves Hamas alive to fight another day, as Jared Kushner, who I once liked, apparently is now also willing to sacrifice future Israeli security. The given he ignores is that Hamas has repeatedly pledged to attempt to repeat the barbaric massacres of October 7th, 2023 over and over again.



Israel will get the less than two dozen live innocent hostages back, and in return has to free hundreds of terrorists who should never have been taken alive in the first place.

After losing the equivalent of about 40,000 American 19-25 year old soldiers, Netanyahu and the IDF are to be forced to accept yet another “hudna” ceasefire which will allow the Hamasniks to find a way to regroup and rearm.

This loss is in addition to the equivalent of another 40,000 American civilians slaughtered on Simchat Torah, 10/7/23.

There is absolutely NO moral equivalency between innocent people DELIBERATELY targeted for murder and mutilation and those who die because the “heroes,” they elected to power, commit atrocities and then return to embed and hide behind their women and children—a double war crime according to the Geneva Conventions on War.

After we fought our enemies in WWI and WWII, we demanded total surrender and victory. And after 9/11, we didn’t ask sovereign countries harboring al-Qaeda for permission to violently pursue them in those countries.

But there’s criticism of Israel for doing the exact same thing and targeting Hamas in Qatar.

Why should Israel, repeatedly attacked by genocidal enemies on 7 fronts, have its collective arm twisted to accept anything less than the total victory the Allies demanded of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan?

Israel is 9-15 miles wide and requires a magnifying glass to locate on a world globe, and it doesn’t have two vast oceans separating it from its main enemies.

Here’s what needs to be done—not some farcical ceasefire which benefits Hamas only: Victory.