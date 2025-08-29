University of California at Berkeley Professor, Hatem Bazian, sarcastically claims that an expansionist Israel may want to conquer Mecca (and charge an admission fee for visitors to the Pyraminds).

It is perhaps not the most holy city in Islam like Mecca, but Jews have more of a legitimate claim to Islam’s second holiest city, Medina, than Arabs - by whatever name they choose to call or rename themselves - have to Israel.

Yathrib/Medina was founded largely by Judaeans fleeing the Roman conquest of their ancestral homeland centuries before Muhammad was born.

Those Jews are responsible for the date palm oasis that was cultivated there, and when the eventual Prophet of Islam, Muhammad, fled his enemies in Mecca, it was the Jews and some pagan tribes in Medina who gave him refuge in the early 7th century C.E.

He learned about monotheism from his Jewish hosts, including their Torah (first five books of the Hebrew Bible), the Hebrew Prophets, sanctity of Jerusalem, and more. It’s no accident that he instructed his followers at the time to pray towards Jerusalem instead of towards the pagan holy Kaaba in Mecca during his sojourn in Medina.

And it’s also no accident that the holy book of Islam, the Qur’an, turned out looking a lot like an Arabized version of the Hebrew Bible, with Moses (Musa) mentioned more than anyone else except Muhammad himself.

Lying taqiyyah-spouting professors like Bazian have been going on for over a half century, in academia and otherwise. I debated them on their own campuses as well while a specialist consultant for a more focussed ADL in the’70s.



The Bazians habitually concoct history, use only required reading material that fits into their indoctrination plan in lieu of education, and then convince naive students to buy into their totally one-sided narrative. This effort is supported by countless millions of dollars of Arab petro-potentate cash supplied by Hamas and Islamic Jihad-supporting emirates like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, et al.

This has been going on since (largely Arab) oil replaced coal for major nations' ships of war, their means to project power across the globe, around the turn of the 20th century. We are seeing the horrendous consequences of this travesty on campuses all over the world today as a result…

To answer such professors’ libelous claims regarding Israel’s alleged numerous sins, there is historically well documented and corroborated information and evidence which exposes the Arabs’ and other Arabized Islamic peoples’ own real genocidal, expansionist, settling, colonizing, and jihadi conquests. From the 7th century C.E. to the present, which slaughtered literally millions of non-Arab “kafir” infidels in establishing the two dozen independent states Arabs have to date, including one lopped off of the original 1920 Mandate of Palestine and known as Jordan today, and numerous other non-Arab but Islamic nations as well.



Some of their blood soaked collective story is below:



Sudan -The Story Within the Story This continues today as Arabs slaughter Druze and Christians in Syria, previously Arabized and Islamistized blacks kill other Christian black Africans, Arabized Pakistanis murder Indian Hindus, and the list goes on. Suggested reading: Thinking Palestine

When dealing with the Arab and other Arabized Muslims’s attempts to hijack Jewish history, once a student reviews the historical corroboration that is provided by numerous non-Judaic sources, there’s no doubt to who the land of Judah/Judaea/Israel is the ancestral homeland for…see “Gladiator II, the insatiable appetite of the Roman Eagle”

As is often reiterated when dealing with this absurd but never ending battle over Israel’s legitimacy, the very name “Palaestina” only came about after the 2nd of four major revolts of the Jews for their freedom and independence, the last occurring in alliance with Persia against the hated Byzantines just decades prior to the onslaught of Arab jihadi hordes pouring out of a fast desiccating Arabian Peninsula, literally in search of greener pastures stolen from other non-Arab native peoples—Judaeans, Persians, Amazigh “Berbers “ black Africans, Buddhists, Kurds, Egyptian Copts, Assyrians, Hindus, Sikhs, and others as well. The Roman Emperor Hadrian got so infuriated over the Jews’s refusal to submit that after, at great cost to the Roman Empire itself, he finally won the war after General Shimon bar Kochba fell at Betar, he deliberately renamed Judaea after the Jews’s historic enemies, the invading Greeks from the islands around Crete, the Philistines,”Syria Palaestina,” to pour salt onto their wounds. The latest historical and archaeological corroborating evidence regarding Israel being the ancestral homeland of the Jews alone, and here is one example.

Not only were these "Sea People" not Arabs, they certainly weren't non-existent "Palestinians." The Philistines, of David and Goliath and Samson and Delilah fame, weren't even Semites according to accounts by Roman historians Arabs came to the land of Israel much later as foreign invaders, settling and colonizing as they did in Persia, Egypt, North Africa. India, sub -Saharan black Africa, etc.





Arabism subsequently had the gall to proclaim that the entire region of MENA and adjacent territories as being simply “purely Arab patrimony,” forever part of the Dar ul-Islam, never to be permitted to revert back into others’s possession. And “professors” such as Bazian dare to have the audacity to speak of the alleged sins of Zionism? Such are indoctrinators, not educators (who would actually allow free and open intellectual discourse in the classroom) who depend on the naïveté, ignorance, and vulnerability of students to get away with their pathetic excuse for what should be a fair study of this diverse and volatile region. And that suits their ilk just fine. They focus on Arabs and Arabs only, unless treading into the histories of other Arabized peoples—such as Turks and Persians/Iranians. Bazian co-founded Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Muslim Students For Palestine as well. He has no interest whatsoever for anyone else’s aspirations or rights. Why aren’t there any chapters of Students for Justice in Kurdistan anywhere? Could it be because professors like Bazian never even bother to mention the plight of this 40 MILLION truly stateless people in their courses? The Arabs gassed to death and otherwise slaughtered over 250,000 Kurds in Iraq in Operation Anfal and afterwards in the 1980s. Professor Ismet Cheriff Vanly published his “Syrian (Arab) ‘Mein Kampf’ Against the Kurds in 1968. Do I need to explain what the content of this book covers? There’s no doubt that too many professors occupying prestigious bully pulpits in the Ivory Tower never include anything like this on required reading lists. If the cause isn’t an Arab one, not a spoken word in the classroom either—especially in most Middle Eastern Studies Association (MESA) dominated ones. And Bazian’s indoctrinating ilk dares to just point fingers at an admittedly imperfect Israel, which has made Arabic the second national language, has Arab members in its parliament (Knesset) which side with Hamas and Arab justices. Israel has dropped millions of paper messages and sent texts and made phone calls to limit casualties among its genocidal enemy’s civilians, who freely elected to power an organization committed to the total obliteration of the sole, resurrected nation of Israel Reborn, and massacre of its and other Jews everywhere. Arabs outlawed the native cultures and languages of the millions they conquered and forcibly Arabized, and the previously also Arabized Turks did likewise later themselves to the Kurds. A highly respected military expert on urban warfare has expressed his views regarding what the current continuing Hamas butcher-sired war in Gaza really consists of:

