The IDF reports that Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir commanded the historic in Doha, Qatar, during which senior Hamas figures were attacked from the Israeli Air Force Command Center.

The Chief of Staff told the Air Force pilots at the onset of the strike: “These are the terrorists whose entire aspiration was to be the spearhead for the destruction of the State of Israel — we will continue to carry out our mission everywhere, at every range, near and far, in order to to hold our enemies accountable.”

“Authorized. Proceed — eliminate the heads from the Hamas terrorist organization. We are settling a moral and ethical account on behalf of all the victims of October 7th. We will not rest and we will not be silent until we bring back our hostages and defeat Hamas,” he said.

Hamas leaders Khaled Mashal, Khalil al-Hayya, Zaher Jabarin, and Nizar Awadallah are believed to have been eliminated in the airstrikes.