The IAF conducted an initial inquiry regarding the UAV that fell at the Ramon Airport on Sunday, and an extensive investigation into the matter is expected to follow.

The inquiry suggests that the UAV was detected by the IAF systems but was not classified as a hostile UAV, and accordingly, the interception and alert systems were not activated. There is no indication of a technical malfunction in the existing detection systems.

At the same time that the UAV struck the airport, the IAF intercepted three additional UAVs near the border with Egypt. The UAV that struck the airport is no different from UAVs that have been intercepted in the past, and does not pose a new or unusual threat with its capabilities

Since the beginning of the war, around 150 Houthi UAVs have been launched toward Israel, with more than 98% intercepted.