National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir participated this morning (Sunday) in a tour in the city of Umm al-Fahm.

During the tour, Israel Police and the Israel Lands Authority acted to locate and issue orders against building offenders.

Ben Gvir said during the tour, "After three decades of neglect and lawlessness - enforcement is finally taking place, in the Negev, in Umm al-Fahm and everywhere. This morning an additional enforcement tour is underway, to return governance to the state and to ensure the law is enforced everywhere".

The minister added, "I am impressed with the work of the security forces and expect as much activity as possible against building offenders. Governance and sovereignty begin here".