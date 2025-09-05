Parshat Ki Teitzei contains the mystical and deep commandments concerning the wayward and rebellious youth.

This young man engages in a severe level of anti-social behavior, and it is in reference to him that the Torah states [Devarim 21’ 21’] rather severe consequences. The Sefer Shetei Yadot points out that the Talmud states in Sanhedrin 71A that, “Ben Sorer Umoreh never was and never will be [due to the myriad of conditions necessary to create this situation].” As per the Gemara, the actual chance of a Ben Sorrer Umoreh occurring is nil [although one who examines the Rambam in Mishneh Torah Laws of Rebels [Mamrim] Chapter 7 will notice that the Rambam dedicates several paragraphs to the laws of the wayward and rebellious youth; it would seem that the Rambam felt that the laws may have practical relevance - this matter requires further study].

This point requires further elaboration, however; for if the Torah’s chapter here is practically irrelevant, why does the Torah include it all? Ramban explains [see Ramban Devarim, chapter 21], that the Ben Sorer Umoreh’s actions violate the fundamental backbone and spirit of the entirety of the Torah, of, ”Kedoshim Ti’yhu -- You shall be a holy people.” Thus, despite the impossibility of the Ben Sorer Umoreh ever occurring, studying this topic emphasizes the great need and obligation for Am Yisrael to be a holy and uplifting nation, rather than a people that engages and pursues purely hedonistic and mundane matters.

On a deeper level, the Keli Yakar [Devarim 21] in his commentary alludes to the beautiful depth of this mitzvah. Metaphorically, the Jews are the children of Hashem, as stated in Parshat Re’eh. Unfortunately, there have been times when Am Yisrael has engaged in choices that could be considered rebellious towards Hashem [for example, during the times of Purim the Jews attended the feast of Achashverosh that was specifically designed to commemorate the destruction of the Beit Hamikdash], and one could surmise that our status as the children of Hashem has been jeopardized.

To reject that notion, the Torah teaches about the Ben Sorer Umoreh, the wayward and rebellious youth, which will never happen, to indicate that, although there are moments when Am Yisrael could have been considered rebellious, Hashem will never sever that bond that He has with His children, the descendants of Avraham, Yitzchak, and Yaakov. May we merit to see the true redemption speedily in our days!

Dedicated in memory of all those who have perished and sacrificed for Am Yisrael.