Instagram has launched a dedicated iPad app for the first time, optimized specifically for larger screens.

When the app is opened, users are taken directly to the Reels page, with Stories displayed along the top of the screen, similar to the mobile version.

As part of the launch, Instagram also added a new Following tab, which offers three ways to view content from accounts you follow: All — all posts and Reels from accounts you follow, Friends — content from people who follow you back, and Latest — a chronological view of posts and Reels by upload time.

The new app offers unique adaptations for the larger screen, including the ability to view comments while watching a Reel or open the inbox alongside a DM conversation.

The app is already available worldwide, including in Israel, for free download from Apple’s App Store, and will run on any iPad that supports iPadOS 15.1 and above.