Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday morning responded to the increased rocket fire from Yemen, warning that Israel will take action to end the fire.

"The Houthis once again are firing missiles towards Israel," he posted on X. " The Plague of Darkness, the Plague of the Firstborn - we will complete all of the Ten Plagues."

Earlier on Thursday morning, the IDF warned of a missile launch from Yemen. The missile fell in an open area outside Israeli territory; no sirens were sounded.

On Wednesday night, a missile launched from Yemen set off sirens in Judea and the Dead Sea area. It was intercepted by the IAF shortly afterwards.

On Wednesday morning, a Houthi missile launched from Yemen set off sirens throughout central Israel. It was intercepted, but explosions were heard and fragments found from as far away as Jerusalem. The IDF later confirmed that the missile was a cluster bomb - the second such missile fired by the Yemeni rebel group.