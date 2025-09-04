The IDF identified early Thursday morning, at approximately 5:40 a.m., the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory.

Defense systems were activated to intercept the threat, and the public has been instructed to follow the guidelines of the Home Front Command.

The IDF later updated that the missile fell in an open area outside of Israeli territory.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

On Wednesday evening, a missile launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory was intercepted.

Air raid sirens were activated in dozens of communities and cities, including Jerusalem, Mevaseret Zion, Beit Shemesh, Ma’ale Adumim, Kiryat Arba, Efrat, the Dead Sea, Arad, and other communities across Judea and the Negev.

Magen David Adom (MDA) stated, “At this stage, no calls have been received at MDA’s 101 emergency hotline regarding impacts or injuries.”

On Wednesday morning, the Houthis had also launched a missile from Yemen toward Israel. Sirens were triggered in the Sharon, Shfela, Yarkon, Lachish, Judea Lowlands, Samaria, and Dan regions. That missile was also successfully intercepted.

The Houthi attacks follow the elimination of their Prime Minister, Ahmed al-Rahawi, along with several government ministers in Sanaa last Thursday.

In recent days, the Houthis have attempted to launch additional missiles and drones at Israeli territory, all of which have failed. Early Wednesday morning, two missiles fired by the Houthis exploded in Saudi Arabia.