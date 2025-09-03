IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir attended and spoke at the Technology and Logistics Directorate Change of Command Ceremony today (Wednesday).

During the ceremony, Zamir stated: “We are in a decisive period. The IDF’s presence is felt strongly both on the frontlines and deep in enemy territory, across the Middle East, in both near and distant arenas. The war will not end until the mission is complete: the return of all our hostages and the defeat of Hamas. We will continue to take the initiative, maintain the element of surprise, and strike every target, until the security of Israel’s civilians is ensured."

"In the current campaign, the diligent work of the Technology and Logistics Directorate has been an integral support system for our troops deep in enemy territory, enabling the IDF as a whole to achieve many accomplishments. Thanks to them, the entire military system operates like a well-oiled and well-trained machine,” he added.

However, Zamir stated that alongside the IDF's successes over the last 22 months, "the current war has taken from us a heavy and unbearable price. We will continue to embrace all the bereaved families, we will continue to accompany the wounded, in body and soul, and to do everything required and possible in order to be worthy of the price that the bereaved families and the wounded of the IDF paid. Their pain is the pain of the entire nation. The Technology and Logistics Directorate sacrificed as well. A painful testimony to this is that its commanders and troops are an inseparable part of the IDF’s combat array. They operate on the frontlines under fire and at great risk in order to enable the ability to stand in the mission. The State of Israel and the IDF are committed to continue accompanying them day by day, hour by hour. This is our duty and our responsibility, this is the spirit of the IDF."

"Many challenges still stand before us, we will not stop until we bring back our brothers the hostages, defeat and collapse the Hamas regime, and secure the security of our state," he concluded.