IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist IDF Spokesperson

The IAF on Wednesday struck and eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Al-Munim Musa Sweidan in the area of Yater in southern Lebanon.

The terrorist served as the local representative of Hezbollah in the Yater area. During his role, he was responsible for the connections between Hezbollah and the residents of the village in financial and military matters.

Also, during his role, the terrorist operated to take over private assets for terrorist means, like renting houses for storing weapons and surveillance.

Simultaneously, the IDF struck and eliminated a terrorist in the ‘Lebanese Resistance Brigades’ terrorist organization, which is directed by Hezbollah, in the area of Chebaa in southern Lebanon.

The IDF stressed that the terrorist’s activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.