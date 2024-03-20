The "Anonymous" hackers group has claimed that it managed to steal information from the Dimona nuclear reactor, after hacking its computer system.

The group published information claiming that it managed to steal seven gigabytes, including presentations, emails, and more. However, it did not specify the exact materials stolen.

Anonymous claimed that it had acted in order to support the "Palestinians" following Israel's operations in Gaza.

Anonymous is a decentralized international hacker group, with members around the world. It is not clear how much of their claims are accurate.

On Monday, Anonymous wrote, "First step of our operations was successful. As we promised before This operations was high risk but as we are not as like as the bloodthirsty Netanyahu and his terrorist army we carried out the operation in such a way that no civilians were harmed."

"We have targeted some servers of the baby killer regime's nuclear organisations. In this operation, while wiping and destroying the data, we saved a part of it which includes 7GB data that we will disclose them to the people of the world.

"Our operations will not stop and will continue until the end of the baby killer regime. We do not have time to check this data and we leave checking them to you

🔻4290 Pdf

🔻5000 mail

🔻352 excel

🔻28 zip

🔻1359 word

🔻236 PowerPoint

and number of other."