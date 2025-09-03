Steve Postal is a commentator who has been previously published in the American Spectator, the Sun, American Thinker, the Christian Post, the Dark Wire / SaraaCarter.com, the Federalist, Israel National News, Newsweek, the Times of Israel, and the Washington Post. He has also been a featured commentator on Rose Unplugged on Pittsburgh’s WJAS Talk Radio 1320 AM.

Recent reports are indicating that Israel has executed a massive decapitation strike on the Houthi terrorist leadership in Yemen. According to other Israeli press , “there is growing assessment that the entire Houthi military and governmental elite were eliminated in the attack.”

This massive counter-terrorism operation comes on the heels of other such recent victories for Israel, including the joint Israel/US decimation of Iran’s nuclear facilities, and Israel’s: assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientists; destruction of Iran’s ballistic missiles program; destruction of Bashar al-Assad’s war materiel left in Syria; the saving of the Syrian Druze from being massacred by Islamists; the prevention of October 7 style attacks coming from Hezbollah and terrorists in Judea and Samaria; the decimation of Hezbollah’s leadership via pager and other means in Lebanon; and the near total destruction of Hamas’ leadership in Gaza.

The Houthis confirmed that Israel assassinated their prime minister, Ahmed al-Rahawi. Israel assassinated al-Rahawi in a strike on an apartment , while attacking other Houthi arch-terrorists that had convened to watch the Houthi leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, give a speech during a gathering that was “a routine workshop held by the government to evaluate its activity and performance over the past year,” according to Houthi-run television. The IDF has admitted to eliminating the Houthi prime minister, in addition to “ additional senior officials .”

Arutz Sheva reported that the IDF strike killed all but four Houthi ministers. A recent Houthi statement asserted that the IDF assassinated the Houthi prime minister, nine cabinet members, and two others:

“The Houthis confirmed that Rahawi was among the dead, along with nine Cabinet ministers. The list included Information Minister Hashim Sharafuddin, Foreign Minister Jamal Amer, Justice Minister Mujahid Ahmed Abdullah Ali, Economy Minister Mueen al-Muhaqri, Agriculture Minister Radwan al-Rubai, Energy Minister Ali Saif Hassan, Culture Minister Ali Qasim al-Yafie, Social Affairs Minister Samir Bajala and Youth and Sports Minister Ali al-Mawlid. Also killed were Mohammed al-Kubsi, chief of staff to the prime minister, and Zahid al-Amadi, secretary of the Cabinet.”

Additionally, IDF has also reportedly killed Major General Mohamed al-Atifi (the Houthi Minister of Defense), and Major General Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari (the Chief of General Staff). Al-Atifi is believed to have been a close liaison to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah, and was sanctioned by the United States and the United Kingdom. In 2021, the US Department of the Treasury declared al-Ghamari a Specially Designated National, and he has also been sanctioned by Australia, Belgium, France, Japan, Monaco, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the EU.

Meanwhile, the Houthi’s leader, Abd al-Malik al-Houthi, is presumed still alive. Hp;efully, his days are numbered. Al-Houthi has led the Houthis since Yemen assassinated his brother in 2004. Three days after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, al-Houthi pledged allegiance to Hamas, stating that the Houthis were “completely coordinated with our brothers in the jihad and resistance front,” and pledged to send hundreds of thousands of fighters to fight Israel. He has also accused the “global Jewish-Zionist lobby” of “infiltrating” the Muslim world and maintained that the “Jewish lobby” organized burnings of the Koran in Sweden in July 2023.

The US Department of Treasury added him to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list in 2015. Under the first Trump administration, then secretary of State Mike Pompeo designated him and two others as Specially Designated Global Terrorists, but these designations were revoked by President Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Like Al-Atifi, al-Houthi has also been sanctioned by Australia, Belgium, France, Japan, Monaco, South Africa, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the EU.

Mahdi al-Mashat, chair of the Houthi’s Supreme Political Council since 2018, is also presumed still alive as he reportedly appointed Mohammed Ahmed Moftah to be the new Houthi Prime Minister following the IDF strikes. Al-Mashat has been sactioned by the United States.

Israel’s recent strike on Houthi leadership is a victory for Israel, but also the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, who have all fallen victim to Houthi terrorism. Hopefully the strike will correspond to a significant decrease in capabilities of the remnants of the Houthi regime.