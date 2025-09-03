US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to visit Israel in about ten days, just before Operation "Gideon's Chariots II" is launched to take control of Gaza City.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a discussion in the Security Cabinet, noted that President Donald Trump supports the operation but expects a swift defeat of Hamas.

Kan 11 News reported that Israel received a message from the mediators, indicating that a partial deal for the release of hostages is still on the table. If Israel responds positively, negotiations could proceed.

However, the Israeli government clarified that no final response has been given yet, despite Prime Minister Netanyahu stating in the cabinet meeting that a partial deal is not "relevant."