The families of the hostages held in Gaza recently held a press conference outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, where they appealed to US President Donald Trump, urging him to make history by signing a US-backed agreement to bring home the hostages and end the war.

Prior to making their statement, the families staged a symbolic display featuring a large table with a "Hostage Return Agreement" alongside a symbolic Nobel Peace Prize certificate, highlighting the historic opportunity that is now within reach.

Dalia Cusnir, sister-in-law of hostage Eitan Horn, said: “President Trump, in front of me, stands a table with an agreement to bring the hostages home and end the war. We placed it here because this is the choice before you: a chance to make history. Imagine if today were the day that 48 hostages came home, if today were the day the war ended."

"President Trump, this is your moment. This is your deal, built with American leadership, ready to be signed. Hamas has already signaled its willingness. What stands in the way right now is delay and political manoeuvring from our own government. Do not let this opportunity slip away. Use your leverage. Make the calls. Keep everyone in the room until the signatures are on the page. This can be your legacy. An agreement with your name on it. President Trump, your vision for the Middle East must begin here - with an agreement that brings every hostage home and ends the war in Gaza. There can be no peace, no future accords, until this step is taken. For Eitan. For the forty-eight hostages. For every mother, father, partner, sibling, and child living between hope and despair: Bring them home. End the war. Make history,” Cusnir said.

Ruby Chen, father of hostage Itay Chen, stated: “I stand here not only as a parent, but as the voice for 48 hostages knowing you are the only person in the world that can end our suffering. President Trump, We plea to you, demand both Israel and Hamas to close the deal, bring the hostages home, and end this dark chapter so that healing and rehabilitation can begin for both sides of this conflict. The bottleneck for your new Middle East vision and a Nobel Peace Prize is the release of the hostages and a Gaza War cease fire. And there should be consequences for those responsible for walking away from the deal on the table today. Mr. President, there are American hostages in Gaza, including my son, that you have an obligation to bring home. Mr. President, Mr. Witkoff, our hope and energy are fading — we need you as our light to end the war and expand the Abraham Accords and bring peace to the region.”

Gil Dickmann, cousin of Carmel Gat, who was murdered in Hamas captivity August last year, said: “My beloved cousin, Carmel Gat, was executed by Hamas terrorists one year ago, as the IDF was approaching the tunnel in Rafah. My family warned that invading Rafah could kill her. But Bibi did not listen. He said the war will save the hostages. But it killed 42 hostages. We must end it before it kills more."

"You said it yourself, President Trump. This war is bad for Israel. The war is bad for the hostages. It risks the lives of innocent people on both sides of the border. 80% of Israelis want this deal. Most of Bibi’s own voters want this deal. We know only President Trump can make it happen.

"President Trump. You wrote The Art of The Deal. Tremendous book. Today we are asking you to make the ULTIMATE DEAL. The deal on the table is YOUR deal - only you can close it. Your deal will save lives, and bring all of the hostages home. Only you can make Hamas say yes. You proved it. And only you can make Netanyahu say yes, and finally end this tragedy. This could be YOUR ultimate deal. And the hostages are the ultimate prize. We trust you to keep your eyes on the prize, Mr. President. History will remember you as the one who closed this deal,” Dickmann said.