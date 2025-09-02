A Florida resident was sentenced to 25 years in prison last week for a plot to attack Jewish and African American people, the Jewish News Syndicate reported.

John Kevin Lapinski Jr., 41, a resident of Miami, was sentenced on Friday for "a series of firearm offenses and for amassing weapons, tactical gear and attack plans targeting Jewish and black Americans," the US Department of Justice announced.

At the time of Lapinski's arrest, police searched his home and found multiple guns and gun parts, thousands of rounds of ammunition, tactical gear and body armor, and smoke grenades. Lapinski, a felon, was legally barred from possessing such items.

A target depicting an African American man was also found with multiple bullet holes in the search of the home.

Lapinski had compiled a list of targets that included a "Jewish member of Congress, local synagogues, Jewish-owned businesses, and other religious and ethnically identified sites,” the Justice Department stated. It added that the plans to attack Jewish and African American targets were "detailed."