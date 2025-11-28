The Opportunity Window Is Closing

With global uncertainty rising and antisemitism at levels not seen in decades, the question isn't whether to secure your future in Israel - it's how quickly you can act.

Whether you're planning aliyah, seeking a vacation home, or building a retirement nest egg, the path forward requires expert guidance. The challenge? Navigating Israeli taxation laws, understanding mortgage options, and identifying which neighborhoods offer the best value - all while ensuring your investment remains protected when you're thousands of miles away.

Expert Guidance Under One Roof

The Great Israel Real Estate Event brings together everything you need: representatives from dozens of premium projects in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ramat Beit Shemesh, Netanya, Modiin, Ra'anana, Haifa, Carmei Gat, Ashkelon and more. Plus financial advisors, Israeli real estate lawyers, and assisted living specialists ready to answer your specific questions.

The Market Reality You Need to Know

Gidon Katz, who has guided the global Jewish community through Israeli real estate investments for nearly three decades, reveals a striking pattern: "In the course of the last 20 years or so, Israeli real estate has shown a consistent upward trend," he said. "Some years prices rise significantly and some years slightly less, but they are always going up."

Your Complete Roadmap in One Day

At this event, you'll discover:

How to purchase property and leave it in reliable, capable hands while you're in America

Precise strategies for navigating Israeli mortgage options as a foreign buyer

Current taxation laws and legal methods to protect your investment

Which Anglo-friendly neighborhoods offer the best value right now

Retirement planning with assisted living options designed for English speakers

Exclusive discounts available only to event attendees

Mark Your Calendar

Miami: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Boca Raton: Monday, December 8, 2025

Participation is free with registration.

In an uncertain world, one thing remains constant: Israel. Your home there is waiting.