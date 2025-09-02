The Yisrael Beytenu faction leader, MK Oded Forer, arrived at Khan al-Ahmar together with young party members from the settlements, in protest against what he called “the Netanyahu government’s surrender and relinquishment of Israeli sovereignty.”

According to him, “Netanyahu and his partners, who promised to evacuate the illegal Palestinian settlement, continue to lie to the public. Although Netanyahu holds all the approvals for evacuation, including from the Supreme Court, he prevents the execution and effectively allows illegal Palestinian takeover in the heart of Area C.”

Forer added that as early as 2018, when Avigdor Liberman served as Defense Minister, an evacuation order was given and tractors were on site, but the Prime Minister halted the operation. “During this time, the takeover of Israeli lands continues to expand under his watch, including areas on the way to Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim.”

He also claimed that the government has failed diplomatically after the October swearing-in events: “This government talks endlessly, but in practice, where there are court approvals, they do not act. After October 7th, Israel had unprecedented global support, and Netanyahu managed to turn it into a diplomatic collapse, causing more and more countries to recognize a Palestinian state.”

In conclusion, he said: “Even now, the ones stopping the laws that would implement sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and Ma’ale Adumim are Netanyahu’s government. This is not sovereignty, this is abandonment.”