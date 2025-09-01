The IDF announced on Monday that the IAF intercepted a UAV that was launched from Yemen toward Israel over the Sinai Peninsula.

Yemeni outlets had reported a number of UAV launches; however, only one was identified, and as mentioned, it was intercepted. The Houthi terrorists often inflate the number of UAVs and missiles launched as well as their successes.

In the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa, a funeral was held for Houthi terrorist Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and additional terrorist ministers who were eliminated with him in an Israeli airstrike last Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for firing at what he described as a "Zionist oil tanker" in the northern Red Sea, and claimed that a ballistic missile hit it.