Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani turned himself in at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia today (Thursday) after being indicted on eleven counts for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 US Presidential election.

Giuliani will be held on $150,000 bond.

Former US President Donald Trump has announced that he will turn himself in tomorrow after being indicted in the same case as Giuliani and several other associates.