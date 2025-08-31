Hapoel Be'er Sheva was the only top-tier team not to drop points against Ironi Tiberias last season, defeating them twice in league play and once more in the State Cup - all without conceding a goal.

On Saturday night, Be'er Sheva hosted Ironi Tiberias at Toto Turner Stadium - a ground where it had suffered only one defeat in its last 18 home matches. Even the home side could hardly have anticipated just how dominant the evening would become.

The match opened with a lightning-fast brace from Kings Kangwa, giving Be'er Sheva a 2-0 lead by the seventh minute. Matters quickly worsened for Tiberias, who were reduced to ten men in the 14th minute following Sambinha’s sending off. What followed was a devastating display of attacking football, culminating in a historic 7-0 victory for the hosts.

While Be'er Sheva had additional chances to extend the scoreline, the result already marked a milestone: it is the club’s largest-ever win in the Israeli Premier League and their biggest victory at Toto Turner Stadium.

With this emphatic result, last season’s runners-up replicate their perfect start to a campaign for the first time since 2013/14 - delivering a clear statement of intent for the season ahead.