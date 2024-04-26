Keren and Ohad Munder at the game

Released hostages Keren and Ohad Munder celebrated Hapoel Be'er Sheva's victory in the Israel State Cup semi-finals this week at the game.

Ohad, who celebrated his 9th birthday as a hostage in Gaza, discovered while still in captivity that Be'er Sheva's manager, Elyaniv Barda, and his favorite team's players, congratulated him on his birthday.

Since his release, the Hapoel Be'er Sheva players have visited him and his warm connection with the players continues.

Keren and Ohad were abducted on October 7th from the home of his grandparents, Avraham and Ruti, in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Ruti, Keren, and Ohad were released after 49 days. The grandfather, Avraham, is still in Hamas captivity.

Keren's brother Roiee, who was a fan of Maccabi Haifa, was murdered on October 7th.