The light rail rain in Jerusalem will cease operations for five days next week, ahead of the extension of the city's "red line," which currently runs between Pisgat Ze'ev and Mount Herzl.

The suspension will begin on Sunday and last for five days, during which test runs will be performed along the line's entire length, from Neve Yaakov to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center. The full line is scheduled to become operational on February 14.

The service's suspension is necessary to allow tests of the new systems and their integration into the train's operations, as part of the preparations for the new lines. The Jerusalem municipality and Citipass announced that bus lines will be added and reinforced to provide alternative transportation during the period of suspension.

The alternative bus routes will run between Mount Herzl and the Central Station, and there will also be three alternative routes for travelers in the north of the city. In Pisgat Ze'ev, significant reinforcements are planned for the neighborhood bus lines, so as to help residents reach the city center.

The Citipass company stressed that the suspension is a necessary measure ahead of the line's expansion, in accordance with what is accepted worldwide for municipal train lines. Professional sources noted that alternatives, such as a partial closure or nighttime testing, were rejected due to the need to conduct comprehensive tests along the entire route.