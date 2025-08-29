Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana held a special press conference on Thursday in Tokyo, alongside Ilan and Gal Gilboa-Dalal, the father and brother of hostage Guy, as part of an advocacy campaign by the Israeli parliamentary delegation. Dozens of local and international journalists attended the event.

Ohana opened the conference with strong remarks against claims of starvation in Gaza, stating, “Evyatar David, a childhood friend of Guy, was abducted alongside him. Hamas released a video showing him emaciated, starved, and forced to dig his own grave. The only deliberate starvation in Gaza is the one endured by our hostages.”

He continued, “Weak leaders who talk about recognizing a so-called Palestinian state in the shadow of the October 7 massacre are modern-day appeasers. If Hamas praises you, it means you are advancing their goals.”

Ilan Gilboa-Dalal emphasized, “Hamas is a terrorist organization. They don’t abide by any international or humanitarian law and have violated every agreement we’ve made with them. My son is dying in the dark tunnels of Gaza, without air, food, or medical care. The world must pressure Hamas, not Israel.”

His son, Gal, added, “If you truly want peace in the Middle East, it cannot be with Hamas. They will not release the hostages; they use them as bargaining chips. I don’t have the privilege of not fighting for my brother.”

During the event, the family also screened an anime film titled “Guyago” for the journalists. The film depicts Guy’s life and abduction, inspired by his deep love for Japanese culture and language.