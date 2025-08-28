Months after the option for haredi youth to join National Service as an alternative to military enlistment was closed, registration has reopened.

Participants in the program are integrated into key roles within Israel’s security and emergency agencies.

“Hundreds of haredi young men are already taking part in life-saving missions, sensitive security positions, and national emergency frameworks, turning their service into something truly meaningful,” the National-Civic Service Authority noted.

Officials attribute the program’s success to a unique model combining targeted recruitment, comprehensive professional training, and tailoring the service environment to the religious needs of participants, while still meeting the highest operational standards.

They also emphasized the personal benefits of the program, which provides volunteers with professional experience, specialized training, and connections with security and emergency officials and commanders.