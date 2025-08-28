As Israel's measles outbreak continues, the country's Health Ministry is now recruiting paramedics and medics to assist in the national vaccination effort, Kan Reshet Bet reported Thursday morning.

According to the report, the move is aimed at expanding vaccination sites, increasing the number of clinics, and boosting the rate of immunizations, particularly in outbreak hotspots such as Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, and Beit Shemesh.

The Health Ministry has lowered the minimum age for the first measles vaccine to six months, and allowed children ages 1-6 to receive the second dose - usually administered in first grade - at Tipat Halav wellness clinics.

Since the start of the epidemic, 770 people have been diagnosed, though Health Ministry officials estimate that the true number of cases could reach into the thousands; typically, Western countries see one measles death per 1,000 infections.

So far, two unvaccinated infants have died from measles. Currently, 24 patients remain hospitalized, most of them children under the age of six.