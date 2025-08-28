The chairman of the Constitution Committee and the chairman of the Land of Israel Caucus in the Knesset, MK Simcha Rothman, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at an event honoring Jewish communities in Binyamin. He addressed the growth of the settlement enterprise and the issue of Israeli sovereignty.

"We are here to celebrate with Binyamin," Rothman said. "These are brand-new communities, some established only recently, and it truly warms the heart. I recently traveled across Binyamin from end to end, and even though I head the Land of Israel Caucus, I didn’t recognize half the names. It’s simply an incredible boom - more and more communities are being built."

He continued, "I hope we won’t have to wait until next year. Today, there is hardly anyone in the government or the Knesset who defines themselves as a Zionist - perhaps three or four MKs aside - who opposes applying sovereignty. This obligates us not just to talk but to act. It can be done through legislation, but I believe the best way is through a government decision."

Addressing Australia’s recent decision to bar him from entering the country for the next three years, Rothman remarked, "The responses I received over Zoom from hundreds of people in Australia - honestly, I think if I had gone there in person, fewer people would have heard the message. I spoke about applying sovereignty, opposing a Palestinian state, and the necessity of eliminating Hamas. Australia's move wasn’t in response to my personal statements - it’s opposition to the State of Israel."

In conclusion, Rothman said, "International pressure on the State of Israel is growing, and the only way to relieve it is by applying sovereignty and defeating Hamas. Once we take action, it’s like ripping off a bandage. The moment we move forward, the pressure dissipates."

Watch the Hebrew video:

